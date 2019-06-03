Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Regal Petroleum PLC    RPT   GB0031775819

REGAL PETROLEUM PLC

(RPT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/31 11:35:03 am
39.9 GBp   -5.00%
02:59aREGAL PETROLEUM : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
05/20REGAL PETROLEUM : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
05/01REGAL PETROLEUM : 2018 Audited Results Correction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regal Petroleum : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 02:59am EDT
RNS Number : 8448A
Regal Petroleum PLC
03 June 2019

3 June 2019

Regal Petroleum plc

("Regal" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Regal, the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and production group (symbol: RPT), announces that its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting is to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 26 June 2019 at the offices of HFW, Friary Court, 65 Crutched Friars, London EC3N 2AE. A Notice of Annual General Meeting has also been posted to shareholders and copies of this Notice and the Annual Report and Financial Statements are available from the Company's website atwww.regalpetroleum.com.

For further information, please contact:

Regal Petroleum plc

Tel: 020 3427 3550

Chris Hopkinson, Chairman


Sergii Glazunov, CEO




Strand Hanson Limited

Tel: 020 7409 3494

Rory Murphy / Richard Tulloch

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel: 020 7638 9571

Nick Hayns / Elizabeth Kittle


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOAUUOWRKUANRRR

Disclaimer

Regal Petroleum plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 06:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
02:59aREGAL PETROLEUM : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
05/20REGAL PETROLEUM : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
05/01REGAL PETROLEUM : 2018 Audited Results Correction
PU
04/30REGAL PETROLEUM : 2018 Audited Results
PU
04/04REGAL PETROLEUM : Ukraine Update
PU
03/20REGAL PETROLEUM : VAS Licence Order Update
AQ
03/19REGAL PETROLEUM : VAS Licence Order Update
PU
03/12REGAL PETROLEUM : VAS License Order
PU
03/12REGAL PETROLEUM : VAS Licence Order
PU
02/22REGAL PETROLEUM : Spud of MEX-119 Well
AQ
More news
Chart REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Regal Petroleum PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGAL PETROLEUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sergei Glazunov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Simon Hopkinson Non-Executive Chairman
Aleksey Volodymyrovych Pertin Non-Executive Director
Yuliia Kirianova Non-Executive Director
Bruce James Burrows Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGAL PETROLEUM PLC-36.67%161
CNOOC LTD5.10%72 696
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.44%66 635
EOG RESOURCES INC.-6.11%47 517
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.92%37 222
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.52%35 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About