Regal Petroleum : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

3 June 2019

Regal Petroleum plc

("Regal" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Regal, the AIM-quoted oil and gas exploration and production group (symbol: RPT), announces that its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting is to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 26 June 2019 at the offices of HFW, Friary Court, 65 Crutched Friars, London EC3N 2AE. A Notice of Annual General Meeting has also been posted to shareholders and copies of this Notice and the Annual Report and Financial Statements are available from the Company's website atwww.regalpetroleum.com.

For further information, please contact: