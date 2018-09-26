Log in
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
News

Regency Centers : Acquires Ridgewood Shopping Center in Raleigh, NC

09/26/2018 | 10:10pm CEST

Regency Centers Corporation ('Regency' or the 'Company'), a national owner, operator, and developer of grocery-anchored shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of the Ridgewood Shopping Center. Located in Raleigh, NC, Ridgewood Shopping Center was originally developed in 1951 and has operated as a grocery anchored center for the past 67 years.

The center is located inside Raleigh's Beltline, less than three miles from downtown, and anchored by the city's original Whole Foods Market. Placed among the strongest demographics in the market, Ridgewood is proximate to NC State, Meredith College, and Raleigh's most-affluent neighborhoods.

Regency Centers is proud to add Ridgewood to our portfolio of high quality shopping centers in the Carolinas,' said Matt Hagan, Regency Centers Vice President and Market Officer. 'This is an irreplaceable, infill property with a deep-seated history and is one of the best located centers in the Triangle. We plan to leverage the strength of our leasing, property management and development teams to ensure that the center both reflects and serves the surrounding community.

Along with Whole Foods Market, Ridgewood Shopping Center is also home to Walgreens, Orvis, Fleet Feet Sports and a collection of long-tenured local merchants servicing the trade area. This is Regency's 13th property in the market, including Cameron Village, Midtown East, and Market at Colonnade Center.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 20:10:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 109 M
EBIT 2018 391 M
Net income 2018 238 M
Debt 2018 3 619 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 44,82
P/E ratio 2019 38,70
EV / Sales 2018 13,1x
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
Capitalization 10 896 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 69,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-7.04%10 896
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.06%54 728
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%28 320
SCENTRE GROUP-4.53%15 452
MACERICH COMPANY-13.32%7 818
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-2.94%7 424
