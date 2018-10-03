Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regency Centers Corporation    REG

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Regency Centers : Learn How the Sears Business Model Inspired the Warby Parker Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 02:23pm CEST

Popular and trendy eyewear company, Warby Parker, is largely known for its online-based business presence. But with brick-and-mortar locations in states across the country today, the prescription glasses and sunglasses brand's unique retail strategy has been largely inspired by a company one probably wouldn't expect: Sears.

With Sears' beginnings as a solely mail-order business who opened its first storefront after almost 30 years, the act of having customers look over products before having them sent by mail is a model that Warby Parker built its foundation on in 2010. Today, the eyewear brand has grown from being solely digital to having more than 70 locations around the U.S. and Canada, with several more to come. This expansion has provided space for Warby Parker to experiment with new products as well as demographics with its newly released children's line, for example.

For both Sears and Warby Parker, the human, in-person elements that only the physical retail experience can provide, paired with innovative data-driven technology that makes up successful online retail, has proved to be an effective and successful combination. 'One of the things we focus on is staying in touch with what our customers want,' said Kelly Radford, VP of real estate and development at Warby Parker, according to Digiday. 'We have to find ways to allow technology to help bolster the retail experience. We also pay a lot of attention to the actual customer experience. It's really important that that human moment remains.'

Learn more about how Sears inspired Warby Parker here.

Photo credit: Warby Parker

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 12:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
02:28pREGENCY CENTERS : Learn How AT&T's "The Lounge" Combines Coffee, Retail and Tech..
PU
02:23pREGENCY CENTERS : Learn How the Sears Business Model Inspired the Warby Parker B..
PU
10/02REGENCY CENTERS : Learn How Today's Top Online-First Brands are Tackling Physica..
PU
09/26REGENCY CENTERS : Acquires Ridgewood Shopping Center in Raleigh, NC
PU
09/26REGENCY CENTERS : New Dunkin' Rebrand Drops the 'Donuts'
PU
09/25REGENCY CENTERS : New TJX Companies' HomeSense Store Opens at Northborough Cross..
PU
09/24REGENCY CENTERS : Acquires Ridgewood Shopping Center in Raleigh, NC
PU
09/24REGENCY CENTERS : Acquires Ridgewood Shopping Center in Raleigh, North Carolina
BU
09/20REGENCY CENTERS : How RFID is Changing the Retail Checkout Experience
PU
09/19REGENCY CENTERS : Learn Why and How Retailers "Like Away" and "ThirdLove" are Ap..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Regency Centers acquires Ridgewood Shopping Center in Raleigh 
09/22REAL ESTATE WEEKLY : Homebuilders Dip After Choppy Housing Data 
09/18Hey Diddle Diddle, It's Time To Buy Urstadt Biddle 
09/1412 Of The Greatest Moat-Worthy REITs 
08/29How To Retire In 2018 In A Bull Market Without Going To Cash 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 109 M
EBIT 2018 391 M
Net income 2018 238 M
Debt 2018 3 619 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 44,73
P/E ratio 2019 38,63
EV / Sales 2018 13,1x
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
Capitalization 10 876 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 69,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-7.21%10 876
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP2.51%54 438
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%27 179
SCENTRE GROUP-6.21%15 015
MACERICH COMPANY-16.98%7 653
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-4.04%7 259
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.