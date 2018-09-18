Log in
Regency Centers : This Milan-Based Coffee Roastery is Not Your Typical Starbucks Experience

0
09/18/2018

Starbucks recently made its first foray into the Italian market with a Milan-based roastery location in the city's Palazzo della Poste on the Piazza Cordusio. Atypical to the average store, the 25,000 square-foot roastery is designed to provide a more upscale experience, with a menu boasting more than 100 cocktails at its Arriviamo Bar and more than 115 coffee bar beverages.

This is one of four roasteries projected to open before 2020, with additional locations including NYC, Tokyo, and Chicago. Aesthetically, the Milan-inspired decor was created to reflect and celebrate the beauty of Italian culture, from fashion, to design, to architecture that pays homage to the city and country.

According to CNBC, 'Customers typically spend four times more in our Roasteries than they do in a regular Starbucks,' said Starbucks CEO, Kevin Johnson. 'More than that, the Roasteries themselves have also come to represent a pipeline for innovation at Starbucks, as drinks like Cold Brew, Nitro, and Cold Foam all originated in the Roastery… We are very proud of the Reserve Roastery experience we are bringing and have no intention of teaching Italians about espresso.'

Learn more about Starbucks roasteries here.

Photo credit: Starbucks

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 19:07:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 109 M
EBIT 2018 391 M
Net income 2018 238 M
Debt 2018 3 619 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 45,64
P/E ratio 2019 39,41
EV / Sales 2018 13,3x
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
Capitalization 11 096 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 69,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-5.33%11 096
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP6.82%56 729
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%28 271
SCENTRE GROUP-0.72%15 923
MACERICH COMPANY-13.29%8 033
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD0.37%7 607
