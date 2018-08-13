Log in
Regency Centers Corporation    REG

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
  Report  
Tommy Hilfiger Unveils Interactive Apparel Line: "Tommy Jeans Xplore"

08/13/2018

American apparel brand Tommy Hilfiger recently unveiled Tommy Jeans Xplore, an enhanced product experience utilizing smart-chip technology. By offering exclusive rewards in exchange for each wear, the brand has cultivated a community of brand ambassadors to help elevate consumer activity.

To accompany the iOS Tommy Jeans Xplore app, each clothing item is equipped with an Awear SolutionsBluetooth low-energy smart tag, that once connected, downloaded and activated, creates a unique connection between the app, the product and the consumer. Customers are given incentives to wear the garments by the app's point system, which allows them to rack up rewards and experiences in real-time.

According to WWD, 'We've always been at the forefront of digital innovation, using technology to deliver what are customers are looking for - unique experiences and instant gratification,' said Tommy Hilfiger. 'Tommy Jeans Xplore is the next evolution of our vision, reaching consumers where they are and inviting them to be a part of the brand experience.'

Learn more about Tommy Jeans Xplore here.

Photo credit: Tommy Hilfiger

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 18:05:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 120 M
EBIT 2018 353 M
Net income 2018 246 M
Debt 2018 3 754 M
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 43,37
P/E ratio 2019 37,87
EV / Sales 2018 12,9x
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
Capitalization 10 727 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 68,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.57%10 727
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP1.54%54 639
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%29 880
GGP INC-8.42%20 712
SCENTRE GROUP4.53%17 200
MACERICH COMPANY-10.60%8 299
