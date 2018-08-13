American apparel brand Tommy Hilfiger recently unveiled Tommy Jeans Xplore, an enhanced product experience utilizing smart-chip technology. By offering exclusive rewards in exchange for each wear, the brand has cultivated a community of brand ambassadors to help elevate consumer activity.

To accompany the iOS Tommy Jeans Xplore app, each clothing item is equipped with an Awear SolutionsBluetooth low-energy smart tag, that once connected, downloaded and activated, creates a unique connection between the app, the product and the consumer. Customers are given incentives to wear the garments by the app's point system, which allows them to rack up rewards and experiences in real-time.

According to WWD, 'We've always been at the forefront of digital innovation, using technology to deliver what are customers are looking for - unique experiences and instant gratification,' said Tommy Hilfiger. 'Tommy Jeans Xplore is the next evolution of our vision, reaching consumers where they are and inviting them to be a part of the brand experience.'

Learn more about Tommy Jeans Xplore here.

Photo credit: Tommy Hilfiger