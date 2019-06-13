Log in
Regency Centers : Brighten Park Welcomes Popular Stylist Metowi's Bleu Topaz Salon in Atlanta, GA

06/13/2019 | 09:24am EDT

Regency is excited to welcome Bleu Topaz Hair Boutique to the Brighten Park shopping center in Atlanta, GA. Owned and operated by widely known stylist Metowi, the 1,817 SF salon will offer healthy hair extensions, hair growth and silk presses. With over 20 years of professional hair extension experience, Metowi specializes in natural-looking hair installations that defy race, hair type and texture. She has a cult following both on and offline, with a growing Instagram following of over 121.8k and a star-studded client base.

Located in a densely populated trade area on a major east/west connector, the shopping center is less than one mile from Atlanta's esteemed Emory University and occupies 136,963 SF of retail space. Neighboring merchants in the shopping center include Plato's Closet, The UPS Store, barre3 and CorePower Yoga, along with popular food and beverage favorites including Grub Burger Bar, Zoe's Kitchen, Moe's Southwest Grill,Saladworks, Jersey Mike's Subs and Smoothie King.

'We're just so excited about Metowi and Bleu Topaz coming to Brighten Park. She's a talented and established expert with more than 20 years of experience in her field, and a large national following to show for it,' said Leslie Mintz, Senior Leasing Agent - Atlanta. 'We think it will be a fabulous addition to the community in terms of driving traffic and excitement to the area, and creating a one-stop shop for beauty care, from getting your hair done at Bleu Topaz and your nails done at Aqua Nail & Beauty Lounge, to other personal care services like Unique Threading & Body Wax. To us, Bleu Topaz is a perfect fit!

Learn more about Bleu Topaz here and check out Metowi on Instagram.

Photo credit: Bleu Topaz

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 13:23:02 UTC
