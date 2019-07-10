Log in
Regency Centers : Dogs & Kittens are Heroes of Several Regency Summer Pet Events

07/10/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

Nine out of 10 Americans say they consider their pets to be a part of their family, and more than half of all Americans have a dog or a cat in their home, according to PetSecure. At Regency Centers, we adore our pets, and know our community members do too. That's why we've deemed this season the Summer of Pets, and many of our developments are celebrating accordingly, with creative pet-inspired festivities that are fun for the whole family.

Yappy Summer event at The Village at Tustin Legacy

To close out the month of June, Regency properties including Texas' The Market at Springwoods Village, and California's The Village at Tustin Legacyand Village at La Florestainvited community members and their canine companions to commemorate the sunny season with events entitled 'Yappy Summer.' The celebrations included all of the ingredients for a beautiful day under the sun: from music, food and beverage sampling to kid-friendly activities, pet activities and vendor giveaways. Furry friends also enjoyed pet food and treat samples, discounts and branded items galore. The events even received special appearances from local four-legged Instagrammers including Orange County's 'desi_the_oes' and 'cali_n_nova' as well as 'theminiweenie' in Spring, TX.

Houston influencer Shelby Swigart and her pug 'Deeg' joined in on the fun, later documenting their day at The Market at Springwoods Village on her blog, Curls & Pearls. 'I tried some yummy poke from Lemon Shark Poke, picked Deeg up some doggie goods from Natural Pawz, met the sweet ladies of Cherry Blow Dry Bar and Edible Arrangements, scored some free Chick Fil A, checked out Postal Annex, and even had a slice of yummy MOD pizza,' said Swigart. 'Plus every vendor had some type of giveaway going on which I thought was so fun!'

Cat lovers, fear not - we love our friendly felines, too! Beginning last weekend and happening every Saturday and Sunday through the end of July, Market Common Clarendon in Arlington, VA is assisting with adoptions for over 125 cats in need of a 'furever' home. In partnership with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, the pop-up can be found in a vacant space in the development, currently known as the 'Kitten Kave.' During its first weekend, the Kitten Kave received more than 150 visitors per day, and participation from several Market Common Clarendon stores.

Market Common Clarendon Kitten Kave cat adoptions

Yappy Summer is one of my favorite events that we put on at Springwoods, mostly because I get to bring my dog,' said Rachel Herman, Property Manager at The Market at Springwoods Village. 'Last year we had a mural created outside of Banfield for people to take pictures of their dog with the angel wings. We also pass out bandanas for the pups and some people even dress their dogs up in fun outfits. I think my dogs favorite part was the puppachinos that a tenant was handing out! These events create a sense of community and both the merchants and attendees love it!

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 00:57:07 UTC
