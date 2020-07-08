Regency Centers : First Lidl in Regency Portfolio Now Open at Atlanta's Brighten Park

After much anticipation, popular international discount grocer, Lidl, has opened its doors at Regency's Brighten Park shopping center in Atlanta. The store occupies 24,625 SF of space between retailers barre3 and Aqua Nail & Beauty Lounge. Operating more than 11,000 store locations across Europe and the U.S., this grand opening marks the first Lidl in not only Regency's Atlanta portfolio, but in the Regency portfolio at-large.

Lidl opened its doors to Brighten Park shoppers July 8



With humble beginnings in Ludwigshafen, Germany, the grocer first opened in 1972. Its core principles and values include customer satisfaction, superior quality for the lowest price possible and continued growth, expansion and improvement. Featuring an expansive product line including baked goods, produce, meat and poultry, wine, baby goods, seafood and more, Lidl also offers weekly specials, from school supplies and toys, to weekend super deals and back-to-college cleaning products.

The Brighten Park community has been very vocal about its desire and anticipation to have a quality, value-priced grocer in the shopping center,' said Leslie Mintz, Senior Leasing Agent . 'The community's excitement was made evident by the crowds that showed up today who were willing to abide by social distancing protocols while still happily enjoying their first Lidl experience.

grub Burger Bar is one of several eateries located at Brighten Park



Located in a densely populated trade area with close proximity to Emory University, Brighten Park is home to several key retailers including Barre3, Smoothie King, Saladworks, Corepower Yoga, Grub Burger Bar, Starbucks, Panera Bread and Zoes Kitchen. And, soon to come: THE DRIPBaR, which will be located in Unit 22. THE DRIPBaR offers many different Intravenous (IV) Vitamin Drips that deliver essential nutrients at the cellular level for maximum absorption.

Zoës Kitchen at Brighten Park



Learn more about Brighten Park here, and follow along on Facebook for more updates.