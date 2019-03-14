Log in
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
Regency Centers : Illinois Congressman Tours Vernon Hills Development, Mellody Farm

03/14/2019
Congressman Rep. Brad Schneider from the 10th District of Illinois recently visited our Vernon Hills, IL development Mellody Farm. An ICSC representative from Washington, D.C., plus several members of the Regency Centers Chicago team, and Focus Development - Mellody Farm's residential partner of The Atworth luxury apartments - were present for the tour.

Prior to a walking tour of the property, the group gathered with a few of the center's merchants, property stakeholders and management team. An overview of the property, economic development contributions, and policy matters were discussed.

It was very encouraging to see how engaged Congressman Schneider was in the discussions regarding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) on developers as well as the need for ADA Lawsuit Reform,' said Peggy McDermott, Regency Centers' Director of Property Operations. 'The more we have the opportunity to share real life examples with decision makers, the greater the chance that meaningful change may be implemented in the future.

Regency Centers Vice President Operations Matt Hendy (L) points out Mellody Farm's 'Things to Come' mural by artist Tristan Eaton

Since January, Rep. Schneider has been a member of the Ways & Means Committee. The Committee on Ways & Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress. As the chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives, it exercises broad jurisdiction over health care, Social Security, Medicare, pensions, trade and other issues.

The tour - and bringing the group together - helps demonstrate to members of Congress the positive impacts that retail real estate, and specifically REITs, have on local economies.

Rep. Schneider (center, blue tie) recently visited Mellody Farm


.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 14 March 2019
