Regency Centers : Jumpin' Jax Looks to Make a Splash at Regency's Atlantic Village

Jacksonville recently welcomed a second Jumpin' Jax House of Food after the success of their first area location. The new spot occupies 3,150 SF of space at Regency's Atlantic Village near the beach.

'We incorporated the great ideas we've seen in our careers,' said Howland 'Howdy' Russell, Jumpin's co-owner. 'We knew we wanted to start a restaurant company and that the food had to be great. But, we've seen so many companies focus on food or theme and leave the guest experience to die a slow death. We want to make sure our systems incorporate those details that matter to the guests.'

Russell's business partner, Charles Moles, worked for more than 20 years with two local Jacksonville eateries - the Loop and Maple Street Biscuit Company - and national operator, Panera Bread.

'I got started with Papa Gino's up in New England in 1982,' Russell recalls.

Jumpin's menu features an array of American comfort food, which Russell said appeals to a wide audience. He crafted a menu that would be attractive to people more than once a week, and also saw a need high-quality choices - and great tasting vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. 'We highlight our special board and love offering menu items you'd find in higher end restaurants for counter service prices,' he adds.

'We are excited up add Jumpin' Jax to Atlantic Village and the Beaches community,' said Eric Apple, leasing agent. 'The Jumpin' brand offers a fast-casual option for residents to grab a quick and delicious family-friendly lunch or dinner.

The restaurant's playful name comes from 'jumping jacks' and the 'jacks' was changed to 'Jax' to represent Jacksonville.

To follow Jumpin' Jax on social media, click here. To check out the menu, visit here.