Regency Centers Corporation

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 01:38:02 pm
58.39 USD   +1.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Regency Centers : Jumpin' Jax Looks to Make a Splash at Regency's Atlantic Village

01/08/2019 | 01:04pm EST

Jacksonville recently welcomed a second Jumpin' Jax House of Food after the success of their first area location. The new spot occupies 3,150 SF of space at Regency's Atlantic Village near the beach.

'We incorporated the great ideas we've seen in our careers,' said Howland 'Howdy' Russell, Jumpin's co-owner. 'We knew we wanted to start a restaurant company and that the food had to be great. But, we've seen so many companies focus on food or theme and leave the guest experience to die a slow death. We want to make sure our systems incorporate those details that matter to the guests.'
Russell's business partner, Charles Moles, worked for more than 20 years with two local Jacksonville eateries - the Loop and Maple Street Biscuit Company - and national operator, Panera Bread.

'I got started with Papa Gino's up in New England in 1982,' Russell recalls.
Jumpin's menu features an array of American comfort food, which Russell said appeals to a wide audience. He crafted a menu that would be attractive to people more than once a week, and also saw a need high-quality choices - and great tasting vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. 'We highlight our special board and love offering menu items you'd find in higher end restaurants for counter service prices,' he adds.

'We are excited up add Jumpin' Jax to Atlantic Village and the Beaches community,' said Eric Apple, leasing agent. 'The Jumpin' brand offers a fast-casual option for residents to grab a quick and delicious family-friendly lunch or dinner.

The restaurant's playful name comes from 'jumping jacks' and the 'jacks' was changed to 'Jax' to represent Jacksonville.

To follow Jumpin' Jax on social media, click here. To check out the menu, visit here.

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 18:03:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 119 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 587 M
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 40,51
P/E ratio 2019 34,85
EV / Sales 2018 11,9x
EV / Sales 2019 11,8x
Capitalization 9 770 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,9 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-2.69%9 770
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP0.68%54 196
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD1.42%21 737
SCENTRE GROUP-0.51%14 706
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-1.88%7 575
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-3.46%6 864
