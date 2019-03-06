Regency Centers : Krispy Kreme Launching Experiential Doughnut Pop-Up Shop

Popular American doughnut company and coffeehouse, Krispy Kreme, recently rolled out a new launch - and it's hosting a creative pop-up across the pond to celebrate. The pop-up will spotlight the highly anticipated original filled range expansion, featuring the original glazed ring doughnuts to include one of two fillings: chocolatta and caramel.

While the doughnuts will be available in-store until April 7, the colorful two-day pop-up experience - titled 'Magic in the Middle' - will be open to the public, free of charge for two days, March 8-9 in London's Leicester Square. This playground-themed set-up will feature a 'lucky-dip' porthole to deliver guests the original dilled doughnuts in flavors like raspberry, custard and other exclusive surprises.

Since entering the UK market in October 2003, Krispy Kreme now operates more than 120 stores.

Learn more about the Krispy Kreme pop-up here.

Photo credit: Krispy Kreme