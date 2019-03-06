Log in
Regency Centers : Localization, Service and Shareability Are Key to Experiential Retail Success

03/06/2019

In today's retail arena, creativity and uniqueness are crucial, and brands everywhere are working hard to set themselves apart in the ever-evolving industry. The name of this game? Experiential retail. In a world where every next-best-thing is being launched seemingly every day, though, industry professionals beg the question: what does experiential retail really mean?

'...Humans are all different and they don't all want the same experience. That means retailers can't just pick one model and expect it to work in every real estate opportunity,' said Corinne Ruff of Retail Dive. 'Big stores, small stores, pop-up shops, express stores, kiosks - all of them are essential to a retail fleet that complements all the ways in which customers can and want to interact with brands today.'

Earlier this month, retail design, experience and real estate executives met at a Miami-based conference to chat about the future of storefronts. A few shared elements of conversation surrounded the topics of localization, service and shareability. Localization-wise, it's important for companies to know the culture and community surrounding their individual brick-and-mortar spaces, and utilizing design, architecture and aesthetic elements to reflect that. Naturally, these elements will make or break the store's ability to be Instagrammed - or in layman's terms - shareability. As for service, hospitality seems to be an art that continues to be timeless. Glitz and glamour aside, customers still expect real, raw, in-person customer service over robots and tech devices.

'I love technology and am an early adopter of all kinds of tech,' said Kambiz Hemati, vice president of global retail design at Foot Locker, in an interview with Retail Dive.'...but I still believe if you had a store - and the environment is not great, the lighting is not great - and you put a shiny object or some sort of screen in the store, I don't think you're really helping anything. '

Learn more about experiential retail here.

Photo credit: Retail Dive

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 22:01:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 144 M
EBIT 2019 372 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Debt 2019 3 655 M
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 41,78
P/E ratio 2020 38,64
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
Capitalization 10 905 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 70,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION9.95%10 905
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP5.01%54 502
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%24 090
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD6.56%22 543
SCENTRE GROUP1.28%14 664
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.7.65%8 440
