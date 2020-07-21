Regency Centers : Mellody Farm Opens Doors to Highly Anticipated Buttermilk Café

Buttermilk Café, a restaurant and coffee bar with a passion for elevating traditional breakfast fare, recently opened the doors to its third and final location at Regency's Mellody Farm. Conceptualized in 2014, the urban barn-style eatery is equally known for its signature buttermilk biscuits and creative beverage program, which showcases everything from classic espresso-inspired drinks to craft alcoholic beverages and boozy milkshakes galore.

Offering curbside takeout options and with an expansive tent in the parking lot promoting socially-distant seating, Buttermilk is continuing to closely follow strict safety guidelines. The well-being of the Mellody Farm community - and the Vernon Hills community at-large - will always be the restaurant's top priority.

During the initial development of Mellody Farm back in 2018, our future customers voiced a desire for a local, independently-owned breakfast restaurant to join the shopping center,' said Peggy McDermott, Vice President, Property Operations . 'With a wide variety of breakfast and lunch fare and their show-stopping buttermilk biscuits, Buttermilk absolutely fits the bill. The cafe brings homemade flavor and an urban feel to the Mellody Farm community, and we couldn't be happier.

One of the largest new developments near Chicago, at the meeting of two highways in a highly affluent county, Mellody Farm is anchored by key retailers including Whole Foods, REI, West Elm, Barnes & Noble, Shake Shack, Nordstrom Rack and HomeGoods.

Learn more about Mellody Farm here, and follow along on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for more information.