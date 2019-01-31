Log in
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
Regency Centers : Mens' Yoga is Gaining Momentum — See Who's Launching a New Collection

01/31/2019

Good news: the gender disparity gap in the yoga world is getting smaller - and Nike is one of the many athletic brands making moves to keep it that way. During a recent earnings call, CEO Mark Parker announced a new Nike men's yoga collection to be rolled out in 2019, following a recent strategy outline announced by Luluemon to also grow its menswear section into a $1 business by 2020.

According to a report released by business intelligence firm Gartner L2, menswear revenues will outpace the womenswear market over the next two years. Similarly, Lululemon's COO Stuart Haselden reportedly stated that 30% of its first quarter customer base was male. He added that Lululemon was 'reeling these customers in with casualwear, specifically, the men's office travel commute line,' said Business Insider. 'The ABC (anti-ball-crushing) pant is one of its most popular items in this category, and it's paving the way. These $128 stretchy pants are Lululemon's version of comfortable jeans.'

Other retailers on board include Gap Inc., who launched a men's athletic wear brand in September. Named Hill City, the line is sold at certain Athleta store locations as well as online, featuring an assortment of casual and athletic wear.

Learn more about emerging yoga menswear lines here.

Photo credit: Nike

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 08:08:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 119 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 587 M
Yield 2018 3,41%
P/E ratio 2018 45,64
P/E ratio 2019 39,27
EV / Sales 2018 13,0x
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
Capitalization 11 007 M
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION8.91%11 007
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP6.67%55 427
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD16.68%24 703
SCENTRE GROUP4.10%15 537
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.7.40%8 291
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD2.69%7 362
