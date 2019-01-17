Log in
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION    REG

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
Regency Centers : PGA Tour Superstore Announces Expansion Plans

01/17/2019 | 10:04am EST

PGA Tour Superstore, a popular one-stop shop for all things golf and tennis gear among athletes, recently announced plans to expand its brick-and-mortar presence. Projected to open the doors to at least six new stores in 2019 - including its first New England location - the company plans to expand by more than 50% throughout the next three years. This includes new storefronts in North Miami and Sarasota, FL, to Austin, TX and Denver, CO.

The experiential store, in addition to a wide assortment of golf and tennis apparel, offers custom in-house club repair and fittings, as well as opportunity for lessons from certified instructors. Other interactive opportunities include swing analysis software for practice hitting bays, top of the line putting greens, and simulators.

'We have tripled our store count across the U.S. over the last several years and will continue to be opportunistic and aggressively invest in our brick-and-mortar business,' said Dick Sullivan, president and CEO, PGA Tour Superstore, according to Chain Store Age. 'Our innovative experiential retail model and our focus on integrating and investing in our e-commerce business for a solid omnichannel presence is resonating with our customers.'

Learn more about PGA Tour Superstore here.

Photo credit: Chain Store Age

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 15:03:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 119 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 587 M
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 42,98
P/E ratio 2019 36,98
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
Capitalization 10 365 M
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION4.24%10 365
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP2.92%55 397
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD7.43%22 907
SCENTRE GROUP5.38%15 641
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.3.11%7 960
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD1.92%7 267
