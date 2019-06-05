Log in
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION

(REG)
Regency Centers : Publix Greenwise-Anchored Indigo Square Opens in Mt. Pleasant, SC

06/05/2019

O ne of Regency Centers' latest developments, Indigo Square, recently opened in Mt. Pleasant, SC - 20 minutes outside of Charleston. The new, 51,076 SF Publix Greenwise-anchored development brings high style, convenience and Southern charm to the Lowcountry.

Boasting an array of retailers in arenas including food, beverage and luxury fitness, Indigo Square is home to crowd favorites from fast-casual Blaze Pizza to Club Pilates and CorePower Yoga.

Bringing a homegrown flair to the mix is the fifth location of Boxcar Betty's: the Charleston-born 'purveyor of gourmet fried chicken sandwiches.' Serving up locally-sourced ingredients, it's committed to helping the environment by ensuring that everything on each tray is completely compostable.I'm particularly excited about the way in which the mix of retailers came together to create a welcoming environment at Indigo Square - from some of the premier fitness and wellness companies to the wonderful Publix GreenWise, we also have plenty of outdoor seating for lounging and relaxation,' said Leslie Mintz, Sr. Leasing Agent. 'Together, these elements give shoppers the benefit of spending an hour or two visiting multiple shops in the development before stopping at Publix GreenWise for groceries on their way home.

Photo credit: Boxcar Betty's

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 21:07:04 UTC
