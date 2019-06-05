Regency Centers : Publix Greenwise-Anchored Indigo Square Opens in Mt. Pleasant, SC

O ne of Regency Centers' latest developments, Indigo Square, recently opened in Mt. Pleasant, SC - 20 minutes outside of Charleston. The new, 51,076 SF Publix Greenwise-anchored development brings high style, convenience and Southern charm to the Lowcountry.

Boasting an array of retailers in arenas including food, beverage and luxury fitness, Indigo Square is home to crowd favorites from fast-casual Blaze Pizza to Club Pilates and CorePower Yoga.

Bringing a hom

Photo credit: Boxcar Betty's