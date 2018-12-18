Regency Centers : RH Unveils a Luxury Experiential Location

In an effort to both expand and further cater to its luxury customer base, RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) has unveiled an experiential location located in popular vacation destination, Napa Valley. Categorized as a 'compound,' the Yountville, CA location is comprised of five separate buildings tied together by idyllic garden courtyards, and includes features including wine vaults, boutique design galleries, and outdoor wine tasting spaces.

Taking the spotlight as one of the centerpieces of the complex is an indoor-outdoor restaurant donning elegant chandeliers, seven-foot-tall fountains and a glass roof. This luxury experience is part of an RH initiative to target its upscale audience and create exclusive opportunities - a strategy that continues to be successful for the company.

The Napa location isn't the only shining star for RH, though, as it joins a long line of Instagram-worthy storefronts including the Chicago location - which holds the title of the 'seventh most Instagrammed cafe in the U.S. in 2017,' according to Retail Wire.

Learn more about RH experiential locations here.