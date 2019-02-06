Log in
Regency Centers : See What AE is Using to Share Stories of its Unique, Diverse Customer Base

02/06/2019 | 09:30am EST

In an effort to maintain an authentic brand voice and create long-lasting relationships with its Gen Z audience in particular, American Eagle (AE) is utilizing the power of social media to directly cast real members of its customer base to star in its newest advertising campaigns. An extension of the #AExME initiative, the campaigns seek to share messages of diversity, empowerment and inclusion through promoting the various forms of self-expression and individual styles of its audience.

Under the same #AExME umbrella, the fall campaigns for AE's Ne(X)t Level Jeans similarly feature members of its real life customer base as well as an actual in-store associate. Shot intentionally in environments that directly reflect shared interests like music and creativity, the Gen Z subjects shared their unique stories and personal styles in conjunction with the back-to-school season. The campaign also features a short video showcasing a diverse array of consumers across various body types and genders.

With its long-standing approach to inclusion across marketing and advertising initiatives, American Eagle Outfitters - the parent company of AE - along with its lifestyle and apparel brand, Aerie, has seen much success through promoting themes like individual style, body positivity and ethnic diversity. 'Aerie has also been successful in partnering with influencers on YouTube,' said Retail Dive. '... like body-positive Iskra, whose videos drove 57% of the brand's views on the platform in 2017, according to Gartner L2.'

Learn more about American Eagle Outfitters marketing initiatives here.

Photo credit: American Eagle & AE Instagram

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 14:29:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 119 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 587 M
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 45,51
P/E ratio 2019 39,15
EV / Sales 2018 13,0x
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
Capitalization 10 975 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 70,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.38%10 975
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP9.53%58 957
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD13.88%24 292
SCENTRE GROUP2.82%15 229
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.10.51%8 532
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION17.88%7 345
