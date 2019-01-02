Log in
Regency Centers : Seven Tools for Increased Productivity Heading Into 2019

01/02/2019

Amidst this season of New Year's reflections and resolutions - particularly in a society that's constantly on-the-go - it's no secret that increased levels of productivity are high on many to-do lists, especially around this time of year. Along with its dedicated podcast that tackles workplace productivity, Fast Company recently rolled out a helpful list of seven tools to make the most out of our workdays, from apps, to books, and even alarm clocks that help boost daily productivity within life's hustle and bustle.

For those whose resolutions include better sleep, apps like Calm offer guided meditation practices as well as videos that help stretch and prepare us for a good night's sleep ahead. And for those who might not struggle to get to get to sleep but actually have trouble getting out of bed in the morning, the Wake-Up Light Alarm Block by Philips changes color and intensity along with playing music to help with alertness and preparedness for productive days ahead.

When it comes to resourceful ways to organize our daily workloads, CircleUp compiles convenient daily meeting summaries, including links prompting customizable template emails addressed to colleagues. Similarly, the Things app includes unique features that link with other devices and help with goal setting. As we set our sights on sticking with our resolutions, this list of tools is certainly one worth checking out.

Learn more about these timely productivity-boosting tools here.

Photo credit: Fast Company

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 20:23:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 120 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 587 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 41,23
P/E ratio 2019 35,47
EV / Sales 2018 12,1x
EV / Sales 2019 11,8x
Capitalization 9 943 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.00%9 943
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP0.00%53 827
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%21 515
SCENTRE GROUP-6.92%14 598
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.0.00%7 720
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-4.41%7 022
