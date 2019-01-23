Regency Centers : Target's Affordable New Line Fills Gap in Baby Market

Due to the recent departure of Babies R Us, there's a new gap in the baby retail market - and Target has decided to do something about it. Enter Cloud Island, the in-house baby retail brand offering a selection of crib sheets, stuffed animals and bath toys as well as essentials like wipes, toiletries and kitchen utensils. Over the weekend, Target added roughly 30 new items to the line, and most items are $10 or less - a 30 to 40 percent discount compared to other national brands.

'There is a mom out there that's registered with Babies R Us, and all the sudden she's lost,' said Mark Tritton, Chief Merchandising Officer, to CNBC. 'We've all known how valuable the baby guest is to [Target], how they shop across the total business. ... It's one of our most important guests.'

Arguably the biggest addition to this brand launch is Target's foray into the private-label diaper business, which comes on the heels of last year's timely Procter & Gamble announcement of a Pampers price hike. With a lower price point - ranging from $7.99 to $21.99 depending on quantity - Cloud Island diapers could very well become a household name for those looking to pivot to more affordable options.

