Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regency Centers Corporation    REG

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 04:00:00 pm
61.55 USD   -0.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regency Centers : Target's Affordable New Line Fills Gap in Baby Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 01:39am EST

Due to the recent departure of Babies R Us, there's a new gap in the baby retail market - and Target has decided to do something about it. Enter Cloud Island, the in-house baby retail brand offering a selection of crib sheets, stuffed animals and bath toys as well as essentials like wipes, toiletries and kitchen utensils. Over the weekend, Target added roughly 30 new items to the line, and most items are $10 or less - a 30 to 40 percent discount compared to other national brands.

'There is a mom out there that's registered with Babies R Us, and all the sudden she's lost,' said Mark Tritton, Chief Merchandising Officer, to CNBC. 'We've all known how valuable the baby guest is to [Target], how they shop across the total business. ... It's one of our most important guests.'

Arguably the biggest addition to this brand launch is Target's foray into the private-label diaper business, which comes on the heels of last year's timely Procter & Gamble announcement of a Pampers price hike. With a lower price point - ranging from $7.99 to $21.99 depending on quantity - Cloud Island diapers could very well become a household name for those looking to pivot to more affordable options.

Learn more about Cloud Island here.

Photo credit: Target

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 06:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
01:39aREGENCY CENTERS : Target's Affordable New Line Fills Gap in Baby Market
PU
01/18REGENCY CENTERS : Announces Tax Information for 2018 Distributions
BU
01/17REGENCY CENTERS : PGA Tour Superstore Announces Expansion Plans
PU
01/17REGENCY CENTERS : Three Grocers Introduce 'Marty' the Robot to Elevate In-Store ..
PU
01/16REGENCY CENTERS : Helps Create Positive Change through United Way Born Learning ..
PU
01/10REGENCY CENTERS : See What Pair of Athletes are Behind Our Latest Aventura Eater..
PU
01/10REGENCY CENTERS : Will Stretching Studios be the Latest Boutique Fitness Craze?
PU
01/09REGENCY CENTERS : Acquisition of Carytown Development Sparks Community Excitemen..
PU
01/08REGENCY CENTERS : Jumpin' Jax Looks to Make a Splash at Regency's Atlantic Villa..
PU
01/02REGENCY CENTERS : Seven Tools for Increased Productivity Heading Into 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 119 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 587 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 43,24
P/E ratio 2019 37,21
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
Capitalization 10 429 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION4.89%10 453
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP3.14%55 740
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD9.68%23 591
SCENTRE GROUP3.85%15 407
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.3.09%8 000
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD0.77%7 164
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.