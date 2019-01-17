Regency Centers : Three Grocers Introduce 'Marty' the Robot to Elevate In-Store Experience

In an effort to contribute to the improvement of in-store efficiency and safety for nearly 500 Giant Food Stores, Stop & Shop and Martin's locations, Ahold Delhaize - a world-leading food retailer based in the Netherlands - recently introduced its customer base to 'Marty,' a robot created in partnership with robotics provider Badger Technologies to elevate the in-store experience for customers and employees alike.

This rollout comes on the heels of successful store technology pilots, as stated by Ahold Delhaize USA Retail Business Services (RBS). Marty is armed with capabilities including flagging potential hazards (liquid, powder and bulk food-item spills), and follows up with reporting corrective action when needed. Ultimately, these robots will help stores reduce the risk that comes hand-in-hand with similar spills, which lets store associates devote their time and energy elsewhere.

'As part of our continued focus on technology transformation, we're pleased to support one of the most significant deployments of robotics innovation in the grocery retail industry,' Paul Scorza, executive vice president and chief information officer for RBS, said in a statement, according to Supermarket News. 'Several companies in the grocery retail space have recently begun testing or using in-store robots, something Retail Business Services and the local brands we serve have been doing for some time. We're pleased to support the Giant/Martin's and Stop & Shop brands, as they now lead the industry from test to large-scale usage of robots and to see the benefits the technology continues to drive for their businesses.'

Learn more about Marty here.

Photo credit: The Washington Post