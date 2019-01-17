Log in
Regency Centers Corporation    REG

REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION (REG)
Regency Centers : Three Grocers Introduce 'Marty' the Robot to Elevate In-Store Experience

01/17/2019

In an effort to contribute to the improvement of in-store efficiency and safety for nearly 500 Giant Food Stores, Stop & Shop and Martin's locations, Ahold Delhaize - a world-leading food retailer based in the Netherlands - recently introduced its customer base to 'Marty,' a robot created in partnership with robotics provider Badger Technologies to elevate the in-store experience for customers and employees alike.

This rollout comes on the heels of successful store technology pilots, as stated by Ahold Delhaize USA Retail Business Services (RBS). Marty is armed with capabilities including flagging potential hazards (liquid, powder and bulk food-item spills), and follows up with reporting corrective action when needed. Ultimately, these robots will help stores reduce the risk that comes hand-in-hand with similar spills, which lets store associates devote their time and energy elsewhere.

'As part of our continued focus on technology transformation, we're pleased to support one of the most significant deployments of robotics innovation in the grocery retail industry,' Paul Scorza, executive vice president and chief information officer for RBS, said in a statement, according to Supermarket News. 'Several companies in the grocery retail space have recently begun testing or using in-store robots, something Retail Business Services and the local brands we serve have been doing for some time. We're pleased to support the Giant/Martin's and Stop & Shop brands, as they now lead the industry from test to large-scale usage of robots and to see the benefits the technology continues to drive for their businesses.'

Learn more about Marty here.

Photo credit: The Washington Post

Disclaimer

Regency Centers Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 13:33:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 119 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Debt 2018 3 587 M
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 42,98
P/E ratio 2019 36,98
EV / Sales 2018 12,5x
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
Capitalization 10 365 M
Chart REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regency Centers Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin E. Stein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa Palmer President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
James D. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Dale Johnston Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas G. Wattles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION4.24%10 365
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP2.92%55 397
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD7.43%22 907
SCENTRE GROUP5.38%15 641
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.3.11%7 960
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD1.92%7 267
