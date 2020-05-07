Clean Air Metals Inc. Announces Receipt of Conditional Approval of Transactions and Filing Statement from the TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Clean Air Metals Inc. (formerly Regency Gold Corp.) (TSXV: RAU.H) ("Clean Air" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") with respect to its previously announced transaction ("Transaction") in accordance with Policy 5.2 of the TSXV. In connection with the Transaction, Clean Air filed a filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated May 5, 2020, in support of its application to the TSXV to become a "Mining Issuer" (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV).

The Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive option agreement dated January 6, 2020, as amended January 27, 2020 (collectively, the "Option Agreement") entered into between the Company and Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton"), the Company will proceed with the completion of the acquisition of an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Escape Lake Property (the "Escape Lake Property").

Pursuant to the terms of a definitive share purchase agreement dated January 6, 2020 (the "Pan Agreement") entered into between the Company and Magma Metals PTY Ltd. ("Magma"), the Company will proceed with the completion of the acquisition of 100% of Panoramic Resources Inc.'s indirect subsidiary, Panoramic PGMs (Canada) Ltd. ("Pan Subsidiary"), which owns the Thunder Bay North Project (the "TBN Project").

Shareholder Approval

The Company obtained shareholder approval from a majority of the shareholders in respect of the Transaction by way of written consent in accordance with Section 4.3 of Policy 5.2 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual.

Filing Statement

In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, Clean Air has filed the Filing Statement on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are strongly encouraged to review the Filing Statement for full details on the Transaction.

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSXV and fulfillment of the TSXV requirements in order to obtain such approval, including among other things, submission and acceptance of all documents requested by the TSXV in its conditional approval letter and payment of all outstanding fees to the TSXV. Until final approval of the TSXV is obtained and a Final Exchange Bulletin is issued, trading in the common shares of Clean Air will remain halted. Upon resumption of trading, the common shares of Clean Air will trade under the symbol "AIR" and Clean Air will be listed on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer.

