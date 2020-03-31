Regency Announces Appointment of Director and Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Regency Gold Corp. (TSXV: RAU.H) ("Regency" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. MaryAnn Crichton to the board of directors of the Company.

Ms. Crichton is a Professional Engineer and senior executive with over 30 years of international business experience in financing; project development; environmental, social and governance ("ESG")/Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") and strategy. Ms. Crichton holds B.Sc. (Chemical Engineering) from the University of Alberta and an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. She spent most of her career as Global Director of Management Consulting for Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), a global engineering, advisory and construction firm working in the mining, metals, and infrastructure and energy industries. Prior to joining Hatch, she worked in private equity and the resource and chemical industries. In 2017 and again in 2020, Ms. Crichton was elected to the Board of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") and is currently a member of both their Governance and Nominations Committee and CSR/Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. In 2018, she was elected to serve as PDAC's representative on the Board of Mining Matters.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome MaryAnn as an Independent Director and member of the Audit Committee of Regency. MaryAnn's varied experience in management consulting and ESG is most welcome as the Company charts a new path for sustainable growth in the exploration and development of palladium, platinum, copper and nickel prospects in the Thunder Bay North area" said Abraham Drost, CEO of Regency Gold.

The Company is also pleased to announce the results of the special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting") held on March 31, 2020. At the Meeting, the proposed name change of the Company to Clean Air Metals Inc. was approved by the shareholders of the Company, which will be adopted as the Issuer comes back to trade post-RTO as expected on the TSXV in early Q2 under symbol "AIR".

Regency has adopted COVID-19 avoidance measures for its staff and service suppliers. Personnel are required to maintain physical distance, self-monitor and self-isolate or elect to work from home. Management has eliminated plans for a camp setup to service a planned diamond drill campaign on the Escape Lake Project north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company is aware of new Thunder Bay Health Unit guidelines that provide for "mandatory" self-isolation for returning overseas and inter-provincial travel. The guidelines also "strongly recommend" self-isolation after travel into the Northwest region from other areas of the Province. Mineral Exploration and Development has been deemed an essential service in the Province of Ontario (http://www.netnewsledger.com/2020/03/23/ontario-covid-19-business-allowed-to-remain-open-list-march-23-2020/). The Company is attempting to procure the services of a locally staffed and serviced diamond drilling contractor in order to commence diamond drilling and other mineral exploration activities. Regular press release updates are planned.

