Regency Mines : Notice of Investor Q&A Session

Regency Mines PLC

('Regency' or the 'Company')

NOTICE OF INVESTOR Q & A SESSION

29 June 2020

Regency Mines Plc (LON: RGM) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Shareholder question and answer session on Monday 29 June at 12pm (GMT), in line with its commitment to maintaining positive engagement with its shareholders.

To log in/register go to: www.yourregencymines.com. Investors will be able to ask questions of CEO Scott Kaintz for the duration of the session.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Kaintz020 7747 9960 DirectorRegency Mines Plc

Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams020 7628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited

Jason Robertson020 7374 2212 BrokerFirst Equity Limited

This announcement contains inside information under Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.