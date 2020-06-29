Log in
REGENCY MINES PLC

REGENCY MINES PLC

(RGM)
  Report
06/26
0.825 GBX   -5.71%
02:19aREGENCY MINES : Notice of Investor Q&A Session
PU
06/19REGENCY MINES : Acquisition, Fundraising and TVR
PU
04/07REGENCY MINES : Nickel Deposit Debt Acquisition, Funding and TVR
PU
Regency Mines : Notice of Investor Q&A Session

06/29/2020 | 02:19am EDT

Regency Mines PLC

('Regency' or the 'Company')

NOTICE OF INVESTOR Q & A SESSION

29 June 2020

Regency Mines Plc (LON: RGM) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Shareholder question and answer session on Monday 29 June at 12pm (GMT), in line with its commitment to maintaining positive engagement with its shareholders.

To log in/register go to: www.yourregencymines.com. Investors will be able to ask questions of CEO Scott Kaintz for the duration of the session.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Kaintz020 7747 9960 DirectorRegency Mines Plc

Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams020 7628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited

Jason Robertson020 7374 2212 BrokerFirst Equity Limited

This announcement contains inside information under Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Regency Mines plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:02 UTC
