Regency Mines : Notice of Investor Q&A Session

Regency Mines PLC
('Regency' or the 'Company')
NOTICE OF INVESTOR Q & A SESSION
29 June 2020
Regency Mines Plc (LON: RGM) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Shareholder question and answer session on Monday 29 June at 12pm (GMT), in line with its commitment to maintaining positive engagement with its shareholders.
To log in/register go to: www.yourregencymines.com. Investors will be able to ask questions of CEO Scott Kaintz for the duration of the session.
For further information, please contact:
Scott Kaintz020 7747 9960 DirectorRegency Mines Plc
Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams020 7628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited
Jason Robertson020 7374 2212 BrokerFirst Equity Limited
This announcement contains inside information under Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Disclaimer
Regency Mines plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:02 UTC