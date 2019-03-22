Log in
REGENCY MINES PLC
REGENCY MINES : Holding(s) in Company
PU
03/15REGENCY MINES : Loan Conversion
PU
03/11REGENCY MINES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
Regency Mines : Holding(s) in Company

0
03/22/2019 | 04:20am EDT

Regency Mines PLC

('Regency' or the 'Company')

Holding(s) in the Company

22March 2019

The Board of Regency Mines announces that the Company has received the following three TR-1 notifications, which are set out below without amendment.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Kaintz0207 747 9960 DirectorRegency Mines Plc

Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams0207 628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited

Jason Robertson0207 374 2212 BrokerFirst Equity Limited

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Regency Mines PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

YA II PN, Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

Jarvis Investment Management Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

21 March 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21 March 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

4.99%

974,546,919

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.99%

0.00%

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

0.00%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (GB00BYVT4J08)

48,646,452

4.99%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

48,646,452

4.99%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Yorkville Advisors Global II, LLC

4.99%

4.99%

Yorkville Advisors Global, LP

4.99%

4.99%

YA II PN, Ltd.

4.99%

4.99%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

The Ordinary Shares are held by Jarvis Investment Management in CREST for the benefit of YA II PN, Ltd.

Place of completion

Mountainside, New Jersey, USA

Date of completion

21 March 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer in Microsoft Word format if pos- sible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:

Regency Mines PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Jarvis Investment Management Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

21 March 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21 March 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at- tached to shares (to- tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru- ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of is- suervii

Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached

4.99%

4.99%

974,546,919

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.00%

0.00%

Disclaimer

Regency Mines plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 08:19:09 UTC
