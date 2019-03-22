Regency Mines : Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer in Microsoft Word format if pos- sible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii: Regency Mines PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. D et a ils of p e rson s u b j e c t to the n ot i f ic a t ion o bl ig a t io n iv

Name Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. F u ll n a me of s h are h older( s ) ( i f d i f f e re n t from 3 .) v

Name Jarvis Investment Management Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 21 March 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21 March 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at- tached to shares (to- tal of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instru- ments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of is- suervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% 4.99% 974,546,919