Regency Mines : Holding(s) in Company

Regency Mines PLC
('Regency' or the 'Company')
Holding(s) in the Company
22March 2019
The Board of Regency Mines announces that the Company has received the following three TR-1 notifications, which are set out below without amendment.
For further information, please contact:
Scott Kaintz0207 747 9960 DirectorRegency Mines Plc
Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams0207 628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited
Jason Robertson0207 374 2212 BrokerFirst Equity Limited
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
Regency Mines PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
YA II PN, Ltd.
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
Jarvis Investment Management Ltd
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
21 March 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21 March 2019
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
|
4.99%
|
974,546,919
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
4.99%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
Ordinary Shares (GB00BYVT4J08)
|
48,646,452
|
|
4.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
48,646,452
|
4.99%
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
Physical or cash
settlementxii
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
|
|
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv(please add additional rows as necessary)
|
X
|
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
|
Yorkville Advisors Global II, LLC
|
4.99%
|
|
4.99%
|
|
Yorkville Advisors Global, LP
|
4.99%
|
|
4.99%
|
|
YA II PN, Ltd.
|
4.99%
|
|
4.99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|
|
|
11. Additional informationxvi
|
|
The Ordinary Shares are held by Jarvis Investment Management in CREST for the benefit of YA II PN, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Place of completion
|
Mountainside, New Jersey, USA
|
Date of completion
|
21 March 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer in Microsoft Word format if pos- sible)i
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
|
Regency Mines PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
2. Reason for the notification(please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
Jarvis Investment Management Ltd
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
21 March 2019
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
21 March 2019
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights at- tached to shares (to- tal of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instru- ments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of is- suervii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
|
4.99%
|
|
4.99%
|
974,546,919
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
0.00%
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Regency Mines plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 08:19:09 UTC