Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Regency Mines Plc       GB00B067NB67

REGENCY MINES PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
No quotes available
-- GBp   --.--%
08:05pREGENCY MINES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08:05pREGENCY MINES : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
08:05pREGENCY MINES : Corporate Update
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regency Mines : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

RNS Number : 4412S

Regency Mines PLC

11 March 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
PMESFSSUFFUSESD

Disclaimer

Regency Mines plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 00:04:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGENCY MINES PLC
08:05pREGENCY MINES : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08:05pREGENCY MINES : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
08:05pREGENCY MINES : Corporate Update
PU
01/15REPLACEMENT : Issue of Equity
PU
01/14REGENCY MINES : Issue of Equity
PU
01/14REGENCY MINES : Convertible Loan Notes and Loan Note Reprofiling
PU
2018REGENCY MINES : EsTeq Operations Update
PU
2018REGENCY MINES : Option to acquire interest
PU
2018REGENCY MINES : coal unit output down in October 2018
AQ
2018REGENCY MINES : MET Coal Update
PU
More news
Chart REGENCY MINES PLC
Duration : Period :
Regency Mines Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Director
Edmund Bugnosen Non-Executive Director
Stephen Frank Ronaldson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY MINES PLC5
BHP GROUP LTD7.74%123 922
BHP GROUP PLC4.58%123 922
RIO TINTO10.46%91 827
RIO TINTO LIMITED15.46%91 827
ANGLO AMERICAN13.69%36 525
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.