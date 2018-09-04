Regency Mines : Sales and Revenue Forecasts at MET

Log in
09/04/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Regency Mines Plc

('Regency' or 'the Company')

Sales and Revenue Forecasts at MET

4 September 2018

Further to the announcement of 2 August 2018, Regency Mines Plc, the natural resource exploration and development company with interests in hydrocarbons and base metals, announces that its 47% owned associate Mining Equity Trust (MET), LLC ('MET'), has produced a sales and revenue forecast for September 2018 and for the ten months to June 2019.

MET expects to sell 59,250 tons of coal for a total revenue of $2,695,440 in September 2018. This sales level reflects that being achieved on a daily basis in the latter part of August 2018. For the ten month period to June 2019 MET expects to sell 692,196 tons of coal for total revenues of $30,468,239.

MET produces metallurgical coal from its operations at Cedar Bluff, Southwest Virginia. Cedar Bluff lies in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia, USA, a centre of high quality coal production. Metallurgical coal is, among other uses, an essential ingredient in primary steel making for which there currently is no substitute.

The Southwest Virginia coalfields produce a variety of coals including steam, metallurgical, and industrial use coals. Steam and metallurgical coal is generally shipped by rail and truck to power plants and steel plants in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. Higher value metallurgical coals are also transported by rail to Hampton Roads, Virginia, the largest export terminal in the US, where it is shipped to international customers.

Andrew Bell, Regency Chairman, comments: 'MET has got off to a good start, producing coal and establishing management and reporting systems. That so much has been achieved in a holiday month is a testament to the skills and dedication of the MET team and of LHR. The forecasts for sales and revenues represent a strong base case based on exhaustive analysis, and we look forward to further progress as the business develops.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information contact:

Andrew Bell 0207 747 9960 Chairman Regency Mines Plc

Scott Kaintz 0207 747 9960Executive DirectorRegency Mines Plc

Roland Cornish/Rosalind Hill Abrahams 0207 628 3396NOMAD Beaumont Cornish Limited

Jason Robertson 020 7374 2212Broker First Equity Limited

Disclaimer

Regency Mines plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:11:28 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Bugnosen Non-Executive Director
Stephen Frank Ronaldson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY MINES PLC5
BHP BILLITON PLC9.49%122 627
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.31%122 627
RIO TINTO-7.41%83 639
RIO TINTO LIMITED-4.05%83 639
ANGLO AMERICAN1.39%28 170
