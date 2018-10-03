Log in
REGENCY MINES PLC
Regency Mines : Second Price Monitoring Extn

10/03/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

RNS Number : 8974C

Regency Mines PLC

03 October 2018

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END
APMEXLFBVBFZFBB

Disclaimer

Regency Mines plc published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 15:52:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Edmund Bugnosen Non-Executive Director
Stephen Frank Ronaldson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENCY MINES PLC5
BHP BILLITON PLC11.55%127 275
BHP BILLITON LIMITED17.35%127 275
RIO TINTO-2.51%89 067
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.98%89 067
ANGLO AMERICAN10.72%31 898
