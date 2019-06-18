Log in
REGENCY MINES PLC
Regency Mines : Update on EsTeq Investment

06/18/2019 | 03:19am EDT

Regency Mines PLC

('Regency' or the 'Company')

Update on EsTeq Investment

18June 2019

Regency Mines Plc (LON: RGM) the natural resource exploration and development company with interests in energy storage, battery metals, coal and natural gas announces that White Car Limited, a company in which its 100% owned subsidiary EsTeq Ltd. had invested, has informed EsTeq that it has entered voluntary liquidation.

The EsTeq investment in White Car Limited was held at nil value in the most recent Regency interim accounts announced on 29 March 2019.

As previously announced on 15 April 2019, the Company continues a strategic review of its operations alongside the formation of a revised board of directors, and will make a comprehensive announcement of the results of these efforts in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Kaintz0207 747 9960 DirectorRegency Mines Plc

Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams0207 628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited

Jason Robertson0207 374 2212 BrokerFirst Equity Limited

Disclaimer

Regency Mines plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:18:02 UTC
