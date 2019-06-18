Regency Mines : Update on EsTeq Investment

Regency Mines PLC

('Regency' or the 'Company')

Update on EsTeq Investment

18June 2019

Regency Mines Plc (LON: RGM) the natural resource exploration and development company with interests in energy storage, battery metals, coal and natural gas announces that White Car Limited, a company in which its 100% owned subsidiary EsTeq Ltd. had invested, has informed EsTeq that it has entered voluntary liquidation.

The EsTeq investment in White Car Limited was held at nil value in the most recent Regency interim accounts announced on 29 March 2019.

As previously announced on 15 April 2019, the Company continues a strategic review of its operations alongside the formation of a revised board of directors, and will make a comprehensive announcement of the results of these efforts in due course.

