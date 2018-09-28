Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS (REGN)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FDA Approves Libtayo to Treat Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

09/28/2018 | 11:30pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its approval to Libtayo for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, or CSCC.

The companies said CSCC is the second most common skin cancer in the U.S.

Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, will market Libtayo jointly in the U.S.

Shares of Regeneron, which closed Friday trading down 0.48% at $404.04, were up slightly in after-hours trading, gaining 1.48% to $410.00.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -0.48% 404.04 Delayed Quote.7.99%
SANOFI 0.14% 76.86 Delayed Quote.6.60%
SANOFI -0.46% 76.56 Real-time Quote.5.07%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 441 M
EBIT 2018 2 710 M
Net income 2018 1 857 M
Finance 2018 3 553 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,25
P/E ratio 2019 21,00
EV / Sales 2018 5,90x
EV / Sales 2019 5,05x
Capitalization 41 559 M
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 406 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael S. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.99%41 559
GILEAD SCIENCES6.90%98 068
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.61%47 700
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.55.28%10 996
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC185.41%10 551
GENMAB4.18%9 819
