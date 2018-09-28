FDA Approves Libtayo to Treat Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

By Stephen Nakrosis



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its approval to Libtayo for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, or CSCC.

The companies said CSCC is the second most common skin cancer in the U.S.

Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, will market Libtayo jointly in the U.S.

Shares of Regeneron, which closed Friday trading down 0.48% at $404.04, were up slightly in after-hours trading, gaining 1.48% to $410.00.

