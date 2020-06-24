Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Justice Department Sues Regeneron Over Payments to Copay-Assistance Charity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 02:56pm EDT

By Peter Loftus

The U.S. Justice Department sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., accusing the drugmaker of paying kickbacks to a charitable foundation to boost sales of its high-selling eye-disease treatment Eylea.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts said Regeneron provided money to a foundation, which in turn used the funding to help people with Medicare health insurance pay out-of-pocket costs for Eylea prescriptions.

Eylea costs more than $10,000 a year, and copays for Medicare patients can top $2,000 a year, according to the Justice Department lawsuit.

The drug treats an eye disease called age-related macular degeneration. It had U.S. sales of $4.6 billion last year.

A Regeneron spokeswoman said the company doesn't believe there is any merit to the lawsuit, and it will defend itself in the case. The company said it has fully cooperated with the government's investigation.

Federal law prohibits drugmakers from providing financial assistance to help Medicare patients pay copays and deductibles. Drug companies may contribute to third-party charitable foundations that offer copay assistance to Medicare patients, but companies aren't supposed t o earmark such donations for their own drugs.

The lawsuit says Regeneron provided the Chronic Disease Fund, a foundation now known as Good Days, funding in 2013 and early 2014 to cover Medicare patients' copay costs for Eylea only, including $35 million for 2013.

The Justice Department said this was illegal because the federal anti-kickback statute prohibits this type of indirect subsidy of the price of a drug that is reimbursed by Medicare.

"Regeneron's payments to CDF were not charity; rather, the company intended those payments to subsidize Eylea's high price for Medicare patients and to ensure that physicians would not have to worry about collecting co-pays on Eylea from their Medicare patients," the lawsuit said.

The Chronic Disease Fund agreed last year to pay $2 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by allowing drugmakers to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients taking the companies' drugs. The foundation said in a statement at the time it wanted to move forward and concentrate on providing assistance to patients. The foundation couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Regeneron is one of more than a dozen drugmakers the Justice Department has investigated over donations to copay-assistance foundations. Several other companies including Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc. have reached settlements in recent years to resolve Justice Department investigations of their contributions to the copay foundations.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER LIMITED -0.14% 3990.15 End-of-day quote.-5.54%
PFIZER, INC. -1.73% 32.185 Delayed Quote.-16.36%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -4.28% 599.55 Delayed Quote.67.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
03:24pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : to Vigorously Defend Allegations Related to Contribu..
PR
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:56pJustice Department Sues Regeneron Over Payments to Copay-Assistance Charity
DJ
02:01pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : New Publication Highlights Preclinical Research Show..
PR
12:08pU.S. claims Regeneron paid kickbacks via charity to boost expensive drug
RE
06/23Sanofi clinches $2 billion vaccines deal with Translate Bio
RE
06/23Needing Cash, Companies Sell Big Stakes -- WSJ
DJ
06/22REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces the 2020 Winners of the Prize for Creative..
PR
06/22REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Dupixent approved in china for adults with moderate-..
AQ
06/22REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Approves New Dupixent Pre-filled Pen Designed to..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 574 M - -
Net income 2020 2 634 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 63 853 M 63 853 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,78x
Nbr of Employees 8 030
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 606,00 $
Last Close Price 628,76 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS67.46%63 853
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.50%94 141
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS35.10%76 694
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.45.71%30 424
GENMAB A/S47.28%21 647
BEIGENE, LTD.13.09%14 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group