Justice Department Sues Regeneron Over Payments to Copay-Assistance Charity

By Peter Loftus

The U.S. Justice Department sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., accusing the drugmaker of paying kickbacks to a charitable foundation to boost sales of its high-selling eye-disease treatment Eylea.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts said Regeneron provided money to a foundation, which in turn used the funding to help people with Medicare health insurance pay out-of-pocket costs for Eylea prescriptions.

Eylea costs more than $10,000 a year, and copays for Medicare patients can top $2,000 a year, according to the Justice Department lawsuit.

The drug treats an eye disease called age-related macular degeneration. It had U.S. sales of $4.6 billion last year.

A Regeneron spokeswoman said the company doesn't believe there is any merit to the lawsuit, and it will defend itself in the case. The company said it has fully cooperated with the government's investigation.

Federal law prohibits drugmakers from providing financial assistance to help Medicare patients pay copays and deductibles. Drug companies may contribute to third-party charitable foundations that offer copay assistance to Medicare patients, but companies aren't supposed t o earmark such donations for their own drugs.

The lawsuit says Regeneron provided the Chronic Disease Fund, a foundation now known as Good Days, funding in 2013 and early 2014 to cover Medicare patients' copay costs for Eylea only, including $35 million for 2013.

The Justice Department said this was illegal because the federal anti-kickback statute prohibits this type of indirect subsidy of the price of a drug that is reimbursed by Medicare.

"Regeneron's payments to CDF were not charity; rather, the company intended those payments to subsidize Eylea's high price for Medicare patients and to ensure that physicians would not have to worry about collecting co-pays on Eylea from their Medicare patients," the lawsuit said.

The Chronic Disease Fund agreed last year to pay $2 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by allowing drugmakers to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients taking the companies' drugs. The foundation said in a statement at the time it wanted to move forward and concentrate on providing assistance to patients. The foundation couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Regeneron is one of more than a dozen drugmakers the Justice Department has investigated over donations to copay-assistance foundations. Several other companies including Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc. have reached settlements in recent years to resolve Justice Department investigations of their contributions to the copay foundations.

