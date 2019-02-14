Log in
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

02/14/2019 | 09:31am EST

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast its management presentation at the Cowen 39th Annual Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Monday, March 11, 2019.

The session may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events.cfm.  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website and will be available for 30 days.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune® which produces optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Mark Hudson
914.847.3482
mark.hudson@regeneron.com

Corporate Communications
Alexandra Bowie
914.847.3407
alexandra.bowie@regeneron.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-upcoming-investor-conference-presentation-300795767.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
