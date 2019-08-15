Log in
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

08/15/2019 | 09:31am EDT

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast its presentation at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 9, 2019. 

The session may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations.  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website and will be available for 30 days.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases.  Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, Regeneron's unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in Regeneron's laboratories.  Regeneron's medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune® which produces optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Justin Holko
914.847.7786
mark.hudson@regeneron.com

Corporate Communications
Hala Mirza
914.847.3422
hala.mirza@regeneron.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-announces-upcoming-investor-conference-presentation-300901849.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
