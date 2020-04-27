Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Drug Study Halted Early for Certain Covid-19 Patients After No Benefit Seen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 07:15am EDT

By Joseph Walker

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA said Monday they will shut down part of a study exploring whether their arthritis therapy could treat certain hospitalized Covid-19 patients because the drug looked unlikely to help them.

An early look at ongoing trial results indicated the therapy, named Kevzara, wasn't helping patients who were hospitalized with a severe form of Covid-19 but don't require a ventilator's assistance with breathing, the companies said.

The study will continue, however, for an even sicker set of hospitalized Covid-19 patients who require the help of ventilators or other high-flow oxygen support, the companies said.

In the second, sicker group of patients, the drug showed a relatively small potential benefit over placebo -- substances with no actual pharmaceutical effect -- though that will need to be confirmed in the ongoing study, the companies said. Results are expected in June.

"There's still hope it might help, but more modest than people hoped," Regeneron Chief Medical Officer George D. Yancopoulos said in an interview. "It doesn't look like the magic panacea that everyone would've wanted for the pandemic."

Dr. Yancopoulos said the results underscored the need to perform placebo-controlled studies of potential treatments for Covid-19 and not rely on anecdotal reports that have circulated in the medical community as doctors have scrambled to find treatments.

"We don't want mirages, we don't want fake cures, we want real therapeutics that make a difference," he said.

Kevzara was approved in 2017 to treat rheumatoid arthritis, a disease caused by an immune system that attacks healthy tissue. Researchers theorized the drug might help Covid-19 patients whose immune systems go haywire in response to the new coronavirus.

Regeneron and Sanofi launched a U.S. clinical trial last month to study the drug's ability to stop the hyperactive immune response of some coronavirus patients that is thought to contribute to a higher risk of death. The companies began studying the drug based on a small, non-placebo-controlled study in China that showed a similar drug helped nearly all study subjects recover from Covid-19.

The trial was divided into two parts: a smaller, phase 2 study and a larger, phase 3 study. Normally the third phase follows completion of the second, but the companies began conducting the two simultaneously to more quickly determine whether the drug worked in treating Covid-19. It usually takes years to advance drug studies into phase 3, which is usually the final stage before a drug is considered for regulatory approval.

Both phases compared Kevzara to placebo in two groups of hospitalized patients. Patients were assigned to a "severe" group if they were receiving oxygen support short of being on ventilators or receiving high-flow oxygen through nasal tubes; a second group was termed "critical" if they were on ventilators, receiving high-flow oxygen support or in an intensive-care unit.

An independent committee monitoring the study found that the severe patients receiving Kevzara in the phase 2 segment appeared to do worse than the placebo group, the companies said. In the larger phase 3 segment, severe patients did about the same in both the Kevzara and placebo groups.

The committee recommended that the companies stop treating severe patients because the drug was unlikely to help them, the companies said.

The severe group taking placebos did better than the companies had expected, which Dr. Yancopoulos said indicated the course of the disease in hospitalized patients still isn't well understood.

If the study didn't have a placebo group, it may have looked as though the drug was helping patients recover, though they would have even without treatment, Dr. Yancopoulos said.

Data from the phase 2 study suggests the drug may help some critical patients, but the results will have to be confirmed in the phase 3 study, the companies said.

Among critical patients receiving placebo, 55% died or were on ventilators after the study, compared with 46% of patients treated with 200 milligram doses of Kevzara, and 32% of patients receiving 400 milligram doses of Kevzara, the companies said.

At the advice of the independent committee, the companies said they would continue treating critical patients in the phase 3 study using only the 400 milligram dose or placebo.

Write to Joseph Walker at joseph.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.12% 566.21 Delayed Quote.50.80%
SANOFI 3.25% 93.9 Real-time Quote.1.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
07:15aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Drug Study Halted Early for Certain Covid-19 Patient..
DJ
07:00aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Phase 3 Trial of Libtayo® (cemiplimab) as Monotherap..
PR
06:59aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : and Sanofi Provide Update on U.S. Phase 2/3 Adaptive..
PR
02:50aInvestors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
RE
04/17REASONS FOR HOPE : the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus
RE
04/16REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Gets FDA Priority Review for Ebola Virus Treatment
DJ
04/16REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Accepts for Priority Review Biologics License Ap..
PR
04/09Regeneron and Zai Lab Announce Regional Strategic Collaboration for REGN1979
AQ
04/08REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Zai Lab to Develop REGN1979 Antibody
DJ
04/07Wall Street volatility raises fears of another selloff
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 816 M
EBIT 2019 2 285 M
Net income 2019 1 998 M
Finance 2019 5 503 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,36x
EV / Sales2020 7,46x
Capitalization 63 053 M
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 521,33  $
Last Close Price 566,21  $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS50.80%63 053
GILEAD SCIENCES22.56%100 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.25%69 966
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.85%23 232
GENMAB A/S12.12%15 685
BEIGENE, LTD.-3.35%12 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group