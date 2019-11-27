Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Early Drug Treatment Sharply Reduces Deaths From Ebola

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:15pm EST

By Betsy McKay

A person's chance of dying from Ebola increases substantially every day until he or she receives treatment, according to results from a landmark clinical trial conducted during a large epidemic in a violent region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The study, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirmed that two experimental drugs outperformed two others in saving the lives of people stricken with the deadly viral disease in northeastern Congo.

The analysis also showed that patients' odds of dying rose 11% for each day that they had symptoms before treatment began.

"This shows how acute Ebola virus disease can be," said Sabue Mulangu, a co-lead author of the study and a researcher at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Congo's capital of Kinshasa.

The findings, based on an analysis of 673 patients, help explain why the world's second-largest Ebola epidemic has proven so persistent and deadly, despite new drugs and a vaccine.

Of 3,298 cases of Ebola reported since August 2018, 2,197 died, yielding a 67% mortality rate, according to the World Health Organization.

Many people haven't sought medical treatment or have sought it too late to be helped. Some have suspected that health-care workers are part of a plot to harm them.

Violence has also complicated medical care as well as the running of the clinical trial. Doctors and clinical-trial field teams have dodged attacks by armed groups, and two of the treatment centers they were working in were set on fire.

According to the new study, death rates were much lower for those patients who received the investigational therapies when they weren't yet severely ill, when levels of the virus in their blood were low. "Viral load," as the virus levels are called, tends to be lower early in the course of a disease.

"There's a correlation," said Richard Davey, another co-lead author and deputy clinical director at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

People who were given a cocktail of three antibodies made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., called REGN-EB3, had a 34% mortality rate overall. Patients with low viral loads, however, had an 11% death rate.

Of patients given a single-antibody drug called mAb114, developed by the NIAID, 35% died overall. Among those with low viral loads, 10% died.

A quarter of patients in the study said they had received an Ebola vaccine, which could have made their disease less severe. The role that vaccination played needs to be studied further, Dr. Davey said.

A vaccine by Merck & Co. has been given throughout the epidemic to people at risk of exposure to Ebola. The epidemic would have been larger without the vaccine, public health officials have said. Testing of a second vaccine from Johnson & Johnson recently got under way.

Regeneron and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, a Miami biotech company that licensed the NIAID drug, have said they plan to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under a speedy review process for breakthrough drugs.

An editorial published along with the study in the New England Journal of Medicine said community education can help encourage patients to seek care when they first feel sick.

"But early care of patients also requires the availability of rapid diagnostics and ease of travel to treatment centers," wrote Myron M. Levine of the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, author of the editorial. "These issues must be addressed in future Ebola outbreaks."

The number of new Ebola cases has slowed significantly in recent weeks, raising hopes that the epidemic could finally end soon, after more than a year. But new violence erupted recently in the city of Beni, where health workers are still caring for Ebola patients and trying to find others they may have infected. A field team for an extension phase of the drug trial is also working there.

"It's hurting our operations," Ibrahima Soce Fall, the WHO's assistant director-general for emergency response, said in an interview. "We have been really, really struggling."

The WHO evacuated 55 staff temporarily from Beni, Dr. Fall said, following violence by rebel forces, then attacks by angry residents on United Nations buildings. Dr. Fall added that 70 staff remain in Beni. The clinical trial field team is closely monitoring security reports, trial leaders said.

Write to Betsy McKay at betsy.mckay@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
05:15pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Early Drug Treatment Sharply Reduces Deaths From Ebo..
DJ
05:01pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results of..
PR
11/25REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Yancopoulos Receives Columbia College's Alexander Ha..
AQ
11/25Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug make..
RE
11/22REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Yancopoulos Receives Columbia College's Alexander Ha..
PR
11/12REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations
PR
11/06REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report Results from CD20xCD3 and BCMAxCD3 Bispeci..
PU
11/06REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Updates on Phase 3 Libtayo Development Prog..
AQ
11/06Biogen Adding Ophthalmology Biosimilars in Deal With Samsung Bioepis
DJ
11/06REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : and Vyriad Announce Strategic Agreement for Discover..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 782 M
EBIT 2019 2 283 M
Net income 2019 2 002 M
Finance 2019 5 371 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,42x
EV / Sales2020 3,94x
Capitalization 39 775 M
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 385,39  $
Last Close Price 363,83  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Michael S. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.79%39 775
GILEAD SCIENCES7.56%85 119
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.19%56 329
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.69.60%20 940
GENMAB49.46%15 307
BEIGENE, LTD.44.97%12 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group