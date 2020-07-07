Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Gets Federal Manufacturing Contract for Covid-19 Cocktail

By Matt Grossman

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received a $450 million contract from the federal government's Covid-19 vaccine project to manufacture its investigational double-antibody cocktail to treat and prevent the disease, the company said Tuesday.

The contract, from the Operation Warp Speed initiative, will fund manufacturing of the cocktail, REGN-COV2, as the compound is tested in two Phase 2/3 clinical trials. The cocktail is being evaluated as both a treatment for the disease and a preventative measure against it.

The agreement is for a fixed number of bulk lots of the cocktail, which are set to be complete this autumn. The results of the drug trials will determine how many doses Regeneron's production will comprise as varying potential dose sizes are evaluated. The planned production will likely amount to between 70,000 and 300,000 treatment doses or between 420,000 and 1.3 million prevention doses, the company said.

