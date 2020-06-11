Log in
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Healthcare group Sanofi upbeat on Dupixent opportunities

06/11/2020 | 01:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo is seen in Paris

French healthcare company Sanofi outlined more growth opportunities on Thursday for the Dupixent product it is developing along with partner Regeneron.

Dupixent is used to treat severe atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, but Sanofi said it could be used in other areas, such as inflammation problems.

"While atopic dermatitis and asthma are the foundational diseases where Dupixent was first approved for use, great opportunity exists across multiple diseases where type 2 inflammation plays a role," said John Reed, its global head of research and development.

"We are therefore aggressively pursuing clinical evaluation of additional indications."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -0.33% 606.59 Delayed Quote.61.55%
SANOFI SA 0.25% 90.69 Real-time Quote.1.19%
