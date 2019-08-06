Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Lowers Capital Expenditure Guidance, Changes Other Outlook Measures

By Allison Prang



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals lowered its guidance for capital expenditures for the year.

The company said it expects between $380 million and $420 million in capital expenditures. It had been expecting between $410 million and $475 million.

Regeneron expects between almost $1.71 billion and almost $1.79 billion in selling, general and administrative expenses. It had been expecting between almost $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion.

The company raised the lower end of its adjusted SG&A expense guidance by $30 million. It is now expecting between $1.53 billion and $1.58 billion in adjusted SG&A expenses.

The company narrowed its guidance for unreimbursed research and development costs and expects those to be between $2.3 billion and $2.38 billion. It had been expecting between $2.28 billion and $2.4 billion.

Regeneron also increased the lower end of its estimates for adjusted unreimbursed research and development costs by $40 million. It now expects those to be between $1.65 billion and $1.71 billion.

Regeneron also lowered the top end of its guidance for what it is expecting in revenue from its Sanofi collaboration by $5 million. It now expects between $500 million and $530 million.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com