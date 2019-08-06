Log in
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Lowers Capital Expenditure Guidance, Changes Other Outlook Measures

08/06/2019

By Allison Prang

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals lowered its guidance for capital expenditures for the year.

The company said it expects between $380 million and $420 million in capital expenditures. It had been expecting between $410 million and $475 million.

Regeneron expects between almost $1.71 billion and almost $1.79 billion in selling, general and administrative expenses. It had been expecting between almost $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion.

The company raised the lower end of its adjusted SG&A expense guidance by $30 million. It is now expecting between $1.53 billion and $1.58 billion in adjusted SG&A expenses.

The company narrowed its guidance for unreimbursed research and development costs and expects those to be between $2.3 billion and $2.38 billion. It had been expecting between $2.28 billion and $2.4 billion.

Regeneron also increased the lower end of its estimates for adjusted unreimbursed research and development costs by $40 million. It now expects those to be between $1.65 billion and $1.71 billion.

Regeneron also lowered the top end of its guidance for what it is expecting in revenue from its Sanofi collaboration by $5 million. It now expects between $500 million and $530 million.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -1.86% 299.57 Delayed Quote.-19.79%
SANOFI 1.02% 73.06 Real-time Quote.-4.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 341 M
EBIT 2019 2 172 M
Net income 2019 1 972 M
Finance 2019 5 385 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,72x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 32 703 M
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael S. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.79%32 703
GILEAD SCIENCES1.30%80 277
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.94%45 125
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC30.76%10 582
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.30.23%8 517
BEIGENE LTD--.--%7 794
