Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : Plans Human Trials of Drug to Prevent, Treat Covid-19

By Dieter Holger

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said human trials of a new Covid-19 drug are slated to begin in summer.

The Eastview, N.Y.-based drugmaker said its novel antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, could be used to prevent and treat Covid-19 and will enter human trials in June, said Leonard Schleifer, chief executive at Regeneron.

"We are working in parallel to have large-scale quantities available by late summer," Mr. Schleifer said in a press release.

