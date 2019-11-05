Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reports Higher 3Q Profit

By Patrick Thomas

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said its profit rose for its third quarter as revenue grew 23% from a year earlier.

The pharmaceutical company reported a profit of $669.6 million, or $5.86 a share, compared with $594.7 million, or $5.17 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $6.67 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $5.71 a share, or $6.40 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue rose to $2.05 billion from $1.66 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.99 billion of revenue in the quarter.

U.S. net sales of the company's Eylea drug increased 16% to $1.19 billion for the quarter, the company said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com