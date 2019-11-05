Log in
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  REGN  
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Reports Higher 3Q Profit

11/05/2019 | 07:00am EST

By Patrick Thomas

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said its profit rose for its third quarter as revenue grew 23% from a year earlier.

The pharmaceutical company reported a profit of $669.6 million, or $5.86 a share, compared with $594.7 million, or $5.17 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $6.67 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $5.71 a share, or $6.40 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue rose to $2.05 billion from $1.66 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.99 billion of revenue in the quarter.

U.S. net sales of the company's Eylea drug increased 16% to $1.19 billion for the quarter, the company said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.56% 3216 Delayed Quote.14.26%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.18% 311.04 Delayed Quote.-16.72%
SANOFI 0.15% 82.89 Real-time Quote.9.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 657 M
EBIT 2019 2 267 M
Net income 2019 1 957 M
Finance 2019 5 857 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,68x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
Capitalization 34 035 M
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Michael S. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.72%34 035
GILEAD SCIENCES4.25%82 586
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.26%51 281
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.81.59%22 375
GENMAB38.74%14 360
BEIGENE, LTD.36.30%11 589
