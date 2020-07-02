Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : , Sanofi Say Kevzara Phase 3 U.S. Trial in Covid-19 Patients Didn't Meet Endpoints

By Stephen Nakrosis



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi said Thursday a U.S. Phase 3 trial of Kevzara in Covid-19 patients didn't meet primary or key secondary endpoints.

The companies said the trial studied Kevzara, or sarilumab, in Covid-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation. Results showed the trial "did not meet its primary and key secondary endpoints when Kevzara was added to best supportive care compared to best supportive care alone."

The companies also said the "primary analysis group included 194 patients who were critically ill with Covid-19 and were receiving mechanical ventilation at the time of enrollment."

Based on the results, the companies said, the trial has been stopped. Results will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication later this year, they added.

