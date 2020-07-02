Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : , Sanofi arthritis drug fails late-stage study in COVID-19 patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo is seen in Paris

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said on Thursday their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage study testing it in COVID-19 patients.

A separate Sanofi-led trial outside of the United States in hospitalized patients with severe and critical COVID-19 using a different dosing regimen is ongoing, the companies said.

The trial results come after a study in April showed that Kevzara may only help the sickest coronavirus patients.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 2.18% 622.45 Delayed Quote.62.24%
SANOFI SA 0.94% 91.96 Real-time Quote.1.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
05:08pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Sanofi Say Kevzara Phase 3 U.S. Trial in Covid-19 Pa..
DJ
04:49pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Sanofi arthritis drug fails late-stage study in COVI..
RE
04:30pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : and Sanofi Provide Update on Kevzara® (sarilumab) Ph..
PR
06/29REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : UK Supreme Court Invalidates Regeneron's Transgenic ..
AQ
06/29KINIKSA : Phase 3 Rilonacept Study Meets Key Endpoints in Recurrent Pericarditis
DJ
06/29REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Upheaval For Patent Law Of Sufficiency From The UK S..
AQ
06/26REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Correction to Coronavirus Treatment Article
DJ
06/26GEORGE YANCOPOULOS : The Butcher's Son Seeking a Drug That Can Cut Down Coronavi..
DJ
06/25REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : New Publication Highlights Preclinical Research Show..
AQ
06/25U.S. Suit Alleges Regeneron Kickbacks -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 566 M - -
Net income 2020 2 634 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61 863 M 61 863 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 030
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 606,52 $
Last Close Price 609,17 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS62.24%61 863
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.05%95 408
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.75%74 226
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.41.34%30 875
GENMAB A/S47.28%21 551
BEIGENE, LTD.14.13%14 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group