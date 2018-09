"It's only the beginning, and we will continue to be very efficient in the space of cost savings and cost management," Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt told investors at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in London.

The CEO did not elaborate further but referred to a reorganisation of Sanofi's global business units unveiled earlier this week.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)