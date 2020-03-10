Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : , Sanofi to Test Arthritis Drug as Coronavirus Treatment -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 07:13pm EDT

By Joseph Walker

Drugmakers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA are racing to launch clinical trials exploring whether their arthritis drug could treat symptoms of novel coronavirus infections.

The study preparations mark the latest effort in an emerging front in researchers' hunt for effective treatments for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In the U.S., there aren't any drugs or vaccines approved for the condition.

The research aims to see whether certain drugs already on the market to tackle immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis could help ease damage to the lungs and respiratory system caused by the immune system's overreaction to the virus causing Covid-19. The drugs wouldn't treat the underlying virus.

The Sanofi and Regeneron drug, called Kevzara, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017 to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

"The goal would be in the next couple of weeks to have the trial up and running, and in weeks to months after that to have the data," Regeneron Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos said in an interview on Tuesday.

Boosting the rationale for studying Kevzara's effect on Covid-19 was a recent report by Chinese researchers that a similar-acting drug, Actemra from Roche Holding AG, had helped a small group of patients with severe or critical Covid-19 disease recover.

Several patients in the study "got out of death's bed and walked out of the hospital" after receiving Actemra, Dr. Yancopoulos said. However, he cautioned that the study required repeating because it was small, not controlled and didn't have defined parameters for success.

Genentech, a Roche subsidiary, said it is exploring opportunities to conduct U.S. studies of Actemra in Covid-19 patients with pneumonia, said a company spokeswoman. A study of the drug on Covid-19 was recently begun by the First People's Hospital of University of Science and Technology of China, she said.

Both Actemra and Kevzara block proteins called interleukin-6, or IL-6, that trigger the body's immune and inflammatory response. Normally the response helps fight infections. If the immune system overreacts, however, it can attack healthy tissue and organs.

In some novel coronavirus patients, the immune response may be accelerating and damaging the lungs even after significantly diminishing the amount of virus in the body, said Naimish Patel, Sanofi's head of global development for immunology and inflammation, in an interview.

Blocking IL-6 may put the brakes on the immune system and keep the body from attacking itself, he said.

"Even though the virus is diminishing, it's sending signals to the immune system to keep attacking," said Dr. Patel. "If there's too much inflammation, you end up killing cells that aren't infected and leading to more damage than you really need."

Symptoms associated with Covid-19 include fever, low oxygen levels in the blood and difficulty breathing.

One concern about deploying drugs that dampen the immune system is that patients could become more prone to infection, said Timothy Sheahan, assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina, who conducts laboratory research into drugs for coronaviruses, including Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir.

Several drugmakers in addition to Gilead are looking for drugs aiming to cure novel coronavirus infections, while Sanofi and other companies are working on vaccines to prevent the infections.

Regeneron is leading efforts to study Kevzara in the U.S. and is in talks with the FDA, New York state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker and hospitals designated to care for Covid-19 patients and could serve as research sites for the trial, Dr. Yancopoulos said. The study would evaluate the drug only in patients with severe to critical disease.

The company, based in Tarrytown, N.Y., is likely to kick off the trial in New York, he said.

The FDA didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Dr. Zucker didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanofi, based in Paris, is responsible for studying the drug in Covid-19 overseas and hopes to begin studies as soon as possible, perhaps in weeks, Dr. Patel said.

"Given the quickly evolving situation around Covid-19, we are working to leverage the knowledge of both companies in evaluating how Kevzara may be a potential treatment option for some patients," a Sanofi spokeswoman said.

Regeneron and Sanofi co-developed Kevzara as part of a yearslong R&D collaboration. In December, the companies said that as part of a restructuring of the collaboration, Sanofi will take full ownership of the drug. But the restructuring terms aren't final yet and could change and the companies are actively discussing how the drug's potential treating Covid-19 may factor into the completed pact, a Sanofi spokeswoman said.

Dr. Yancopoulos said the companies jointly decided that Regeneron would lead the U.S. research program in Covid-19 "because it's the right thing to do," and they will figure out the details later.

Separately, Regeneron is developing new antibody drugs to kill the virus itself and aims to have the drugs ready to study in humans by the end of August, the company has said.

Write to Joseph Walker at joseph.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.12% 475.02 Delayed Quote.31.68%
SANOFI -1.95% 78.37 Real-time Quote.-10.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
07:13pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Sanofi to Test Arthritis Drug as Coronavirus Treatme..
DJ
06:10pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Sanofi to Test Arthritis Drug as Coronavirus Treatme..
DJ
06:07pBiotech Stocks Stumble Despite Broad Market Rally
DJ
05:12pOnly 29 Stocks in the S&P 500 Show Gains for the Past Month--Update
DJ
03/04Regeneron Up Over 4%, on Pace for Highest Close Since September 2017 -- Data ..
DJ
03/03REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations
PR
03/01Correction to Health-Care Stocks Article
DJ
02/29The Week That Wiped $3.6 Trillion Off the Stock Market
DJ
02/28The Week That Wiped $3.6 Trillion Off the Stock Market -- Update
DJ
02/28Amid Steep Declines in Stocks, Investors Seek Winners in Health Care
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 804 M
EBIT 2020 3 067 M
Net income 2020 2 728 M
Finance 2020 6 825 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,10x
EV / Sales2021 4,50x
Capitalization 51 710 M
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 464,48  $
Last Close Price 475,02  $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.68%51 647
GILEAD SCIENCES23.45%92 903
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.32%56 948
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.59%26 411
GENMAB A/S3.81%14 443
BEIGENE, LTD.-7.66%11 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group