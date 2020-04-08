Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : , Zai Lab to Develop REGN1979 Antibody

By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Ltd. on Wednesday said they agreed to collaborate on the development and commercialization of Regeneron's REGN1979 bispecific antibody in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

The companies said Regeneron will receive a $30 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $160 million in milestone payments.

Regeneron and Zai said the collaboration will support global clinical development for REGN1979, starting with the ongoing phase 2 program in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Regeneron, a Tarrytown, N.Y., biotechnology company, said REGN1979 is the most advanced investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody from its bispecific platform and is designed to trigger tumor killing by linking and activating a cytotoxic T-cell to a lymphoma cell.

Shanghai biopharmaceutical company, Zai will contribute to the global development costs for REGN1979 for certain trials and will receive the rights to develop and exclusively commercialize the antibody in oncology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, the companies said.

