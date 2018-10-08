Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 6, 2018

10/08/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information
To access this call, dial (800) 708-4539 (U.S.) or (847) 619-6396 (International). A link to the webcast may be accessed from the 'Investors and Media' page of Regeneron's website at www.regeneron.com. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website and will be available for 30 days.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to seven FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune® which produces optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.                                     

Contact Information:       


Investor Relations                                      

Corporate Communications

Manisha Narasimhan, Ph.D.                     

Hala Mirza

914.847.5126                                            

914.847.3422             

manisha.narasimhan@regeneron.com      

hala.mirza@regeneron.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-to-report-third-quarter-2018-financial-and-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-november-6-2018-300725582.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
