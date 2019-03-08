Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Regeneron Pharmaceuticals    REGN

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Regeneron, Sanofi Get FDA Priority Review for Dupixent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:26am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SAN.FR, SNY) on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted and granted priority review to their supplemental biologics-license application for Dupixent in a chronic upper-airway disease.

The companies said the sBLA covers Dupixent as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, who often experience recurrence despite previous treatment with surgery or corticosteroids.

Regeneron and Sanofi said there are currently no FDA-approved biologic medicines to treat the disease, which is characterized by polyps that obstruct the sinuses and nasal passages.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months. The agency set a target action date of June 26 for the Dupixent sBLA.

Regeneron, of Tarrytown, N.Y., created Dupixent and markets it jointly in the U.S. with France's Sanofi under a 2007 collaboration agreement. Sanofi markets the product internationally.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -3.33% 409.58 Delayed Quote.13.44%
SANOFI 1.25% 77.58 Real-time Quote.1.30%
SANOFI 1.11% 77.43 Delayed Quote.1.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
06:26aRegeneron, Sanofi Get FDA Priority Review for Dupixent
DJ
01:01aSANOFI : FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults wi..
AQ
03/04REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : New analyses to be presented at aad for dupixent and..
AQ
03/04SANOFI : - CHMP recommends approval of Dupixent for asthma indication
AQ
03/04REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : CHMP Recommends Approval of Dupixent (dupilumab) for..
AQ
03/02SANOFI : CHMP recommends approval of Dupixent (dupilumab) for asthma indication
AQ
03/01REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : CHMP Recommends Approval of Dupixent® (dupilumab) fo..
PR
02/27REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Positive Results Presented from Two Phase 3 Trials o..
AQ
02/26REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Positive Results Presented from Two Phase 3 Trials o..
AQ
02/25Amgen Says Delaware Jury Upholds Co's Patents On Repatha
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 360 M
EBIT 2019 2 910 M
Net income 2019 2 216 M
Finance 2019 6 532 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,40
P/E ratio 2020 19,40
EV / Sales 2019 5,09x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 43 975 M
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 429 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Michael S. Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.44%43 975
GILEAD SCIENCES-0.03%79 758
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.29%45 663
GENMAB8.10%10 664
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC22.73%9 548
BEIGENE LTD--.--%8 801
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.