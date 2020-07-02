Log in
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
News 


Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug fails COVID-19 study

07/02/2020 | 05:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo is seen in Paris

By Deena Beasley and Ankur Banerjee

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said on Thursday their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a U.S. study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Previous trial results had shown that the drug did not help patients with less severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and shares of Regeneron fell about 3% in after hours trading.

Kevzara belongs to a class of drugs called interleukin-6 inhibitors that are being tried to help regulate a dangerous overreaction to the virus by the body's immune system called "cytokine storm."

Other drugs in the same class, including Roche Holding AG Actemra, are also being studied as treatments for COVID-19.

A separate Sanofi-led trial of Kevzara outside of the United States in hospitalized patients with severe and critical COVID-19 using a different dosing regimen is ongoing, the companies said.

Patients who required mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygen therapy or treatment in an intensive care unit were considered critically ill. Those who required oxygen without mechanical or high-flow oxygenation were considered severely ill.

More than three dozen U.S. states were seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis on Thursday, the latest grim sign that the coronavirus pandemic, once thought to be waning, was again spreading rapidly.

Worldwide, the virus has infected 10.76 million people, resulting in 516,600 deaths.

Shares of Regeneron were down $17.20 at $605.25 after hours. They are up about 67% so far this year.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 2.18% 622.45 Delayed Quote.62.24%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.03% 332.9 Delayed Quote.5.99%
SANOFI SA 0.94% 91.96 Real-time Quote.1.65%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 566 M - -
Net income 2020 2 634 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61 863 M 61 863 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 030
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 606,52 $
Last Close Price 622,45 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS62.24%61 863
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.05%95 408
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.75%74 226
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.41.34%30 875
GENMAB A/S47.28%21 551
BEIGENE, LTD.14.13%14 713
