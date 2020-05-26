Regeneron Shares Fall as Partner Sanofi Moves to Sell Stake

By Colin Kellaher

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares fell more than 5% on Tuesday after long-time partner Sanofi SA said it would exit its nearly 21% stake in the biotechnology company.

Sanofi, which currently owns about 23.2 million Regeneron shares, said it plans to sell the majority of its holdings in a public offering, while Regeneron will buy back $5 billion in stock from the French drug maker.

The Tarrytown, N.Y., company said it will fund the repurchase with $3.5 billion of cash on hand and $1.5 billion of fully-committed bridge financing from Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

Shares of Regeneron, which formed its collaboration with Sanofi in 2007, were recently down 5.1% to $540.65.

