Regeneron on Track for Record High Close, Best Performer in the S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $622.19, up $15.60 or 2.57%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since June 2, 2020, when it rose 3.03%

-- Earlier Thursday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it is beginning to test in humans a potential coronavirus drug, the latest therapy to enter clinical trials

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 65.71% year-to-date

-- Up 102.39% from 52 weeks ago (June 13, 2019), when it closed at $307.42

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 127.53% from its 52-week closing low of $273.46 on Sept. 27, 2019

-- Traded as high as $625.79; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- Up 3.17% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 2, 2020, when it rose as much as 3.21%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:36:16 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet