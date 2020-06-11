Log in
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS

(REGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Regeneron on Track for Record High Close, Best Performer in the S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk

06/11/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is currently at $622.19, up $15.60 or 2.57%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since June 2, 2020, when it rose 3.03%

-- Earlier Thursday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said it is beginning to test in humans a potential coronavirus drug, the latest therapy to enter clinical trials

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 65.71% year-to-date

-- Up 102.39% from 52 weeks ago (June 13, 2019), when it closed at $307.42

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 127.53% from its 52-week closing low of $273.46 on Sept. 27, 2019

-- Traded as high as $625.79; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to April 2, 1991)

-- Up 3.17% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 2, 2020, when it rose as much as 3.21%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:36:16 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.92% 25923.95 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
NASDAQ 100 -2.14% 9885.135461 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.16% 9772.684517 Delayed Quote.11.68%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 1.93% 613.78 Delayed Quote.61.55%
S&P 500 -3.30% 3083.99 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 564 M - -
Net income 2020 2 624 M - -
Net cash 2020 5 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61 601 M 61 601 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 030
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 594,19 $
Last Close Price 606,59 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard S. Schleifer Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Damis Yancopoulos Co-President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
P. Roy Vagelos Chairman
Robert E. Landry Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Neil Stahl Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.55%61 601
GILEAD SCIENCES18.61%96 675
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS25.30%71 130
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.57%26 592
GENMAB A/S32.20%19 450
BEIGENE, LTD.3.69%13 361
